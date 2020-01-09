City of Levelland will lock restrooms at city parks due to continuing vandalism

LEVELLAND, Texas– The City of Levelland made a statement on Thursday that three parks in the city will close the public restrooms during certain hours effective immediately.

“Effective immediately, due to continuing vandalism, all City of Levelland park restrooms will be locked up daily 5 p.m.-8 a.m.,” said a statement from the city Facebook page.

People have apparently been leaving “trash and debris” inside the bathrooms, said Levelland Police chief Albert Garcia.

Garcia said city employees are concerned for the public, as well as their own employees.

Additionally, employees found specifically “dangerous, hypodermic” syringes and want to make sure they dispose of them properly, said Garcia.

He said police were informed of one report of illegal dumping. However, there has not been any criminal mischief charges rising to a criminal violation.