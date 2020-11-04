City of Littlefield issues boil water notice Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Littlefield:

Due to a large water main being ruptured by a contractor, the Texas Commission of Environmental

Quality has mandated that notice be sent out to all customers accessing the City of Littlefield’s water

system to boil water prior to its consumption.



In order to insure the destruction of all harmful bacteria microbes, water used for drinking, cooking, and ice making should boiled and cooled prior to its consumption. Water must be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least 2 minutes.



In lieu of boiling water you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another source other than that of the City of Littlefield’s water system.



The boil water notice will continue until further notice. A notification will be sent out when it is no longer necessary to boil water for consumption.



If you have any questions you may contact the water department at 806.385.9202. Thank You.



(News release from the City of Littlefield)