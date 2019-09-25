City of Littlefield votes to dis-annex 30 acres of land

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The City of Littlefield voted to dis-annex 30 acres of land belonging to the Texas Civil Commitment Center, which houses hundreds of sex offenders.

The city council voted to remove the land on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Mayor Eric Turpen said the city wanted to dis-annex the land for demographic and economic reasons.

The facility provides mental health treatment for sexual predators for an extensive period of time, according to the Texas Commitment Center Office’s website.

“As we recruit new businesses and stuff we don’t want anybody to get a false sense of our demographics,” Turpen said. “That facility’s currently being used as an inpiatient sex offender treatment program and therefore that skews our number for our demographics.”

Turpen said with the 2020 census nearing, he said the dis-annexation was important for the city.

“We wanna paint a factual picture for what really is the demographic of our normal community,” Turpen said.

Turpen said the ordinance is effective immediately.