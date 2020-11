LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 335 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 142 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 22,634: 4,337 active, 18,054 listed as recovered and 243 deaths.