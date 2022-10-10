LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has hosted Trick or Treat Street for 9 years and this year (due to high interest) the fun will last for two days!

The event is coming up October 28 and 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Safety City in the 4600 block of Avenue U., the City of Lubbock said in a press release.

Trick or Treat Street is a free opportunity for vendors to advertise their business by handing out informational materials, candy and/or branded items to guests.

The only requirement for vendors to register is to sign a form. After that, they are encouraged to bring games, candy and “easy set-up décor” for their spot. Costumes are also encouraged but not required.

Vendors can (but are not required to) donate a door prize for a raffle, the City of Lubbock said.

The City of Lubbock hosted 300 people within two hours in 2021 and hoped to see the same traction this year.

For more information call or email:

Rachel Urrutia: rurrutia@mylubbock.us

Susie White: swhite@mylubbock.us

Safety City: (806) 767-2712