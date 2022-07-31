(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The deadline to submit an application is Friday, August 12, 2022. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

Electric Utility Board (Term Starts November 1, 2022) Positions with individuals meeting the following qualifications: Resident of the City Have extensive business and/or financial experience Whether or not the individual is a customer of the city’s electric utility provided that service with the city’s electric utility is available



Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions.

