City of Lubbock accepting applications for Urban Design & Historic Preservation Commission

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for the Urban Design & Historic Preservation Commission. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents with a History/Political Science background to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for this position starts March 1, 2021, and the deadline to submit an application is Monday, November 30, 2020. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2018, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

  • Urban Design & Historic Preservation Commission
    • 1 History / Political Science Position

Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards .

Summaries and information about the Urban Design & Historic Preservation can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/urban-design-historic-preservation-commission

