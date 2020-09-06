City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, commissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start March 1, 2021, and the deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, September 30, 2020. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2018, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Central Business District Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors 3 Citizen Positions

Community Development & Services Board 1 Public Elected Official Position 1 Private Sector Position

Comprehensive Plan Oversight Committee 3 Citizen Positions

Cultural Arts Grant Review Standing Sub-Committee 1 Citizen Position

Housing Authority 3 Citizen Positions

Libraries Board 2 Mayor Representative Positions 1 President of the South Plains Genealogical Society Position

Lubbock Business Park Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors 3 Citizen Positions

North Overton Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board of Directors 3 Citizen Positions

Urban Design & Historic Preservation Commission 1 Builder Position 1 Citizen Position 1 History / Political Science Position 1 Landscape Architect Position

Urban Renewal/Neighborhood Redevelopment Commission 1 Banker Position 1 Citizen Position 1 Engineer Position 1 Residential Construction Position

Zoning Board of Adjustment 2 Citizen Alternate Positions 2 Citizen Member Positions



Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions

(News release from the City of Lubbock)