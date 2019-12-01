City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, commissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start June 1, 2020, and the deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, December 31, 2019. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2018, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Animal Services Advisory Board 2 Citizen Positions 1 Animal Shelter Employee Position

Audit and Investment Committee 1 Citizen Position

Board of Health 3 Citizen Positions

Capital Improvements Advisory Committee 1 Citizen Position

Junked Vehicle Compliance Board 2 Citizen Positions

Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee 3 Citizen Positions

Lake Alan Henry Board of Appeals 2 Lake Alan Henry Property Owner Positions

Parks and Recreation Board 3 Citizen Positions

Public Transit Advisory Board 2 Citizen Positions

Veterans Advisory Committee 4 Citizen Positions

Water Board of Appeals 1 Water User Position 1 Public Education Position 1 Citizen Position



Applications can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions

(News release from the City of Lubbock)