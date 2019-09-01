City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, commissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start March 1, 2020, and the deadline to submit an application is Monday, September 30, 2019. If you applied during our last three rounds of recruitment (December 21, 2018- January 18, 2019, March 1, 2019- March 29, 2019, & June 3, 2019- June 29, 2019) and selected any of the boards below, we will include your application with the group to be considered.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:



American Windmill Museum, Inc. Board of Directors

1 Citizen Position



Central Business District Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors

3 Citizen Positions



Community Development & Services Board

2 Low Income Positions

1 Public Sector Position

1 Private Sector Position



Cultural Arts Grant Review Standing Sub-Committee

1 Citizen Position



Housing Authority

1 Citizen Position

1 Tenant of a Public Project over which the Housing Authority has jurisdiction and be in good standing



Housing Finance Corporation Board

1 Real Estate Sales Industry Representative Position



Libraries Board

1 District 2 Representative Position

1 District 3 Representative Position

1 District 6 Representative Position



Lubbock Business Park Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors

3 Citizen Positions



North Overton Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors

1 Citizen Position



Urban Design & Historic Preservation Commission

2 Citizen Positions

1 Urban Planning Position

1 Archeologist/Paleontologist Position



Urban Renewal/Neighborhood Redevelopment Commission2 Citizen Positions

1 Legal Representative Position

1 Real Estate Agent Representative Position

1 Accountant Representative Position



Zoning Board of Adjustment

2 Citizen Alternate Positions

4 Citizen Member Positions



Applications can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards .

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/citysecretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions



(News release from the City of Lubbock)