City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, commissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future.

The term for these positions start March 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday September 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2019, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.



The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Central Business District Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors 3 Citizen Positions

Community Development & Services Board 1 Public Elected Official Position 1 Private Sector Position

Comprehensive Plan Oversight Committee 3 Citizen Positions

Housing Authority 1 Citizen Position 1 Resident Position

Housing Finance Corporation 1 Real Estate Lending Representative Position 1 Real Estate Sales Industry Representative Position 1 At Large Representative Position

Libraries Board 1 District 4 Representative Position 1 District 5 Representative Position 1 President of Friends of the Library Position

Lubbock Business Park Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors 3 Citizen Positions

North Overton Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board of Directors 1 Citizen Position

Urban Design & Historic Preservation Commission 1 Architect Position 1 Citizen Position

Urban Renewal/Neighborhood Redevelopment Commission 1 Accountant Position 2 Citizen Positions 1 Legal Position 1 Real Estate Position

Zoning Board of Adjustment 2 Citizen Alternate Positions 3 Citizen Member Positions



Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.



Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: www.mylubbock.us/CityBoardsSummaries.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)