City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, commissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future.
The term for these positions start March 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday September 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2019, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:
- Central Business District Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors
- 3 Citizen Positions
- Community Development & Services Board
- 1 Public Elected Official Position
- 1 Private Sector Position
- Comprehensive Plan Oversight Committee
- 3 Citizen Positions
- Housing Authority
- 1 Citizen Position
- 1 Resident Position
- Housing Finance Corporation
- 1 Real Estate Lending Representative Position
- 1 Real Estate Sales Industry Representative Position
- 1 At Large Representative Position
- Libraries Board
- 1 District 4 Representative Position
- 1 District 5 Representative Position
- 1 President of Friends of the Library Position
- Lubbock Business Park Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Board of Directors
- 3 Citizen Positions
- North Overton Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board of Directors
- 1 Citizen Position
- Urban Design & Historic Preservation Commission
- 1 Architect Position
- 1 Citizen Position
- Urban Renewal/Neighborhood Redevelopment Commission
- 1 Accountant Position
- 2 Citizen Positions
- 1 Legal Position
- 1 Real Estate Position
- Zoning Board of Adjustment
- 2 Citizen Alternate Positions
- 3 Citizen Member Positions
Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.
Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: www.mylubbock.us/CityBoardsSummaries.
(Press release from the City of Lubbock)