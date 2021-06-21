City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, commissions until June 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start December 1, 2021, and the deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, June 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2019, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Airport Board

3 Citizen Positions

Electric Utility Board

5 Citizen Positions

Health Facilities / Educational Facilities Development Corporation Board

1 Citizen Position

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Inc.

3 Positions with Individuals meeting the following qualifications:

Has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company, or

Has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company, or

Has or is serving the community in a professional capacity, or

Has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications.

Lubbock Emergency Communication District Board of Managers

1 Citizen Position

Market Lubbock Economic Development Corporation

3 Positions with Individuals meeting the following qualifications:

Has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company, or

Has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company, or

Has or is serving the community in a professional capacity, or

Has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications.

Model Codes & Construction Advisory Board

1 active builder of single- and/or two-family housing with builder membership in the West Texas Home Builders Association Position

1 owner or manager of an industrial, manufacturing, or warehouse facility Position

1 active Texas-licensed HVAC Contractor (Class A License) Position

1 Texas-licensed mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) engineer Position

Planning & Zoning Commission

4 Citizen Positions

Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions

