City of Lubbock accepting applications for various Boards, committees

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start June 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, December 31, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Animal Services Advisory Board

1 Citizen Position

1 Animal Welfare Representative Position

1 City Official Position

Audit and Investment Committee

1 Citizen Position

1 EUB Representative Position

Board of Health

3 Citizen Positions

Capital Improvements Advisory Committee

1 Citizen Position

2 Developer/Real Estate/Builder Positions

Junked Vehicle Compliance Board

2 Citizen Positions

Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee

4 Citizen Positions

Lake Alan Henry Board of Appeals

1 Citizen Position

1 City of Lubbock Citizen and Lake Alan Henry Property Owner Position

1 Lake Alan Henry Property Owner Position

Parks and Recreation Board

3 Citizen Positions

Public Transit Advisory Board

2 Citizen Positions

Veterans Advisory Committee

5 Citizen Positions

Water Board of Appeals

1 Citizen Position

1 Landscape Architect Position

Applications can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at mylubbock.us/boardsandcommissions.

