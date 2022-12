(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for several boards and commissions during the month of December.

According to a press release, the term for these positions starts June 1, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Citizens who previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2021 will also be considered.

Applications can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions.



“This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future,” the press release said.

Here is a list of the boards and commissions with the upcoming vacancies: