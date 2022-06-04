LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start December 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday, June 30, 2022. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Airport Board 2 Citizen Positions

Civil Service Commission (Term Starts October 1, 2022) 1 Position with an Individual meeting the following qualifications: be of good moral character; be a United States citizen; be a resident of the municipality who has resided in the municipality for more than three years; be over 25 years of age; and not have held a public office within the preceding three years.

Electric Utility Board (Term Starts November 1, 2022) 4 Citizen Positions

Health Facilities / Educational Facilities Development Corporation Board 1 Citizen Position

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Inc. 3 Positions with Individuals meeting the following qualifications: Has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company, or Has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company, or Has or is serving the community in a professional capacity, or Has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications.

Lubbock Emergency Communication District Board of Managers 1 Citizen Position

Market Lubbock Economic Development Corporation 3 Positions with Individuals meeting the following qualifications: Has served or is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of a company, or Has served or is serving in a position of executive management of a company, or Has or is serving the community in a professional capacity, or Has experience equivalent to any of the above qualifications.

Model Codes & Construction Advisory Board 1 Commercial General Contractor active in Lubbock Position 1 Owner/Manager of an Industrial/Manufacturing/Warehouse facility in the City of Lubbock Position 1 Lubbock Apartment Association Member Position 1 Master Electrician Position 1 Active Texas-licensed mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) engineer Position

Planning & Zoning Commission 2 Citizen Positions



Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.



Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: www.mylubbock.us/boardsandcommissions.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)