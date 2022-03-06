LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start September 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday, March 31, 2022. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up- to-date information on file.
The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:
- Appointments Advisory Board
- 1 Mayor Representative
- 1 District 1 Representative
- 1 District 2 Representative
- 2 District 5 Representatives
- Building Board of Appeals
- 1 Architect Position
- 1 Citizen Position
- 1 Commercial Contractor Position
- 1 Electrician Position
- Canadian River Municipal Water Authority Board (Term Starts July 31st)
- 1 Citizen Position
- Citizen Traffic Commission
- 3 Citizen Positions
- Civic Lubbock Inc.
- 4 Citizen Positions
- Lubbock Water Advisory Commission
- 1 Citizen Position
- 2 Representative of a Water Organization Positions
- Permit and License Appeal Board
- 1 Law Enforcement Position
- 1 Transportation Position
- StarCare Board of Trustees
- 3 Citizen Positions
Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.
Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions
