LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start September 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday, March 31, 2022. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up- to-date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Appointments Advisory Board 1 Mayor Representative 1 District 1 Representative 1 District 2 Representative 2 District 5 Representatives

Building Board of Appeals 1 Architect Position 1 Citizen Position 1 Commercial Contractor Position 1 Electrician Position

Canadian River Municipal Water Authority Board (Term Starts July 31st ) 1 Citizen Position

) Citizen Traffic Commission 3 Citizen Positions

Civic Lubbock Inc. 4 Citizen Positions

Lubbock Water Advisory Commission 1 Citizen Position 2 Representative of a Water Organization Positions

Permit and License Appeal Board 1 Law Enforcement Position 1 Transportation Position

StarCare Board of Trustees 3 Citizen Positions



Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)