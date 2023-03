(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for several boards and commissions during the month of March.

According to a press release, the term for these positions starts September 1, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 31, 2022.

Citizens who previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2021 will also be considered.

Applications can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/boards-commissions/list-of-boards-commissions.



“This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future,” the press release said.

Here is a list of the boards and commissions with the upcoming vacancies:

Appointments Advisory Board

1 Mayor Representative Position

1 District 1 Representative Position

1 District 2 Representative Position

1 District 3 Representative Position

1 District 4 Representative Position

Bell Farms Public Improvement District (PID) Advisory Board

3 Property Owner Positions

Building Board of Appeals

2 Citizen Positions

1 Home Builder Position

1 Mechanical Contractor Position

1 Alternate Position

Canadian River Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors (Term starts July 31)

1 Citizen Position

Citizens Traffic Commission

3 Citizen Positions

Civic Lubbock, Inc.

4 Citizen Positions

Lubbock Water Advisory Commission

3 Citizen Positions

North Point Public Improvement District (PID) Advisory Board

4 Property Owner Positions

Permit and License Appeal Board

2 Citizen Positions

Upland Crossing Public Improvement District (PID) Advisory Board

2 Property Owner Positions

Valencia Public Improvement District (PID) Advisory Board