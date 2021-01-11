City of Lubbock accepting nominations for Black History Month showcase

In honor of Black History Month, the City of Lubbock will showcase members of our local Black community who are making an impact.

Nominations will be accepted starting Monday, January 11, 2021. The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, January 25, 2021 at midnight. Individuals, or organizations, receiving the most nominations in each category will be featured in the City’s social media showcase.

The categories include:

  • Art
  • Community Service
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Nonprofit
  • Public Service
  • Social Justice
  • Other

To nominate a deserving individual or organization, please visit mylubbock.info/blackhistorymonth

