City of Lubbock accepting nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month showcase

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) the City of Lubbock will showcase members of our local Hispanic community who are making an impact, and highlight the unique ways Hispanic culture shapes our city.

Nominations will be accepted starting Monday, August 24, 2020. The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, September 7, 2020 at midnight. Individuals, or organizations, receiving the most nominations in each category will be featured in the City’s social media showcase.

To nominate a deserving individual or organization, please visit mylubbock.us/salud

