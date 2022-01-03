City of Lubbock accepting nominations for their 2022 Black History Month showcase

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock; Source: City of Lubbock Facebook)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

In honor of Black History Month, the City of Lubbock will showcase members of our local Black community who are making an impact.

Nominations will be accepted starting Monday, January 3, 2022. The deadline to submit nominations is Sunday, January 23, 2022 at midnight. Individuals, or organizations, receiving the most nominations in each category will be featured in the City’s social media showcase.

The categories include:

Art

Community Service

Education

Healthcare

Nonprofit

Public Service

Social Justice

Other

To nominate a deserving individual or organization, please visit mylubbock.us/BlackHistoryMonth.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)