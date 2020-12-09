City of Lubbock addresses COVID-19 during weekly press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock held their weekly press conference to address coronavirus in the Hub City.

Director of Public Health for the City of Lubbock, Katherine Wells said we are seeing fewer cases of coronavirus in Lubbock.

“This is good for our hospitals, our economy and most importantly, the health of our community,” Wells said.

Since last Thursday, the daily case report for coronavirus has remained below 500, and as of Sunday, daily cases reported were less than 300. Our hospitalization rate has also decreased, however, still has some ways to go.

“Our hospitals remain full as Katherine said. We had nine patients last night that didn’t have a bed in our hospitals,” Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook said.

Still, health officials said we are adding new tools to the toolbox, such as effective antibody treatments and the Pfizer vaccine on the horizon.

“Within 48 hours of their approval, I think they meet for about three days, but 48 hours of their approval, we’ll be shipped our vaccine. It’ll be directly shipped from Pfizer to us,” Dr. Cook said.

Dr. Cook insisted that despite these advancements, Lubbock isn’t out of the woods.

“It’s going to be a long time before we can get back to a time we can just drop those two key public health messages,” Wells said.

Wells also said cases from the Thanksgiving holiday are likely to continue to roll in within the next few weeks. Additionally, Mayor Dan Pope said we are still seeing our 14-day rolling average positivity rate increase as fewer tests are being conducted.

“Public health measures are not the enemy, instead they’re a road map to a faster and more sustainable recovery,” Pope said.

Pope said the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be enough for healthcare workers, and maintained that folks do their part to prevent the spread.

“Let’s do this together,” Pope said.