City of Lubbock advises residents to winterize irrigation and plumbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City is expecting more freezing temperatures from Tuesday, Dec. 29 until Wednesday, Dec. 30 with winter precipitation in the forecast. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below.

Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation

Manually turn off irrigation systems during freezing events

Check aboveground backflow assemblies, insulate, cover with insulation box and check heating element if applicable

Disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets

Cover outdoor faucets with insulated covers

Drain and winterize pools according to your pool maintenance provider or manual

Wrap pipes and plumbing under pier and beam homes

Irrigation when temperatures are below 35 degrees Fahrenheit can be dangerous and lead to unsafe road conditions when irrigation runoff flows into the street and freezes, causing icy roads. Irrigating during freezing events is in violation of City Ordinance, and may lead to fines.

Winterizing Indoor Plumbing

Use heat tape or pipe wraps to protect vulnerable pipes in attics, garages, crawl spaces, basements or outdoors

Seal cracks and holes passing through exterior walls, doors, and around pipes, with insulation material

Open cabinets under sinks to circulate warm air

If you are leaving town, turn the water off at the meter

For assistance preparing your home for freezing temperatures email watereducation@mylubbock.us.

If you experience a water emergency, have concerns about freezing water meters, or need assistance turning your meter off call 806-775-2588 for assistance.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)