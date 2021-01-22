City of Lubbock announced 4,966 people vaccinated in 3 days

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock announced 4,966 people received the COVID-19 vaccine between January 19 and January 21 as part of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up by City of Lubbock Public Health Department.

As of Friday, 15,033 individuals have received their first COVID-19 shot, according to the press release.

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted three COVID-19 vaccine clinics January 19-21, 2021 with continued focus on individuals meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. During this clinic, 4,966 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:

December 2020 – 2,170 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 4, 2021 – 1,288 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 7, 2021 – 1,528 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 12, 2021 – 1,357 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 13, 2021 – 1,510 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 14, 2021 – 2,214 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 19, 2021 – 1,475 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 20, 2021 – 1,450 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 21, 2021 – 2,041 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 15,033 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations. Additional clinics will be held next week.

City vaccination clinics will continue to focus on individuals eligible under Phase 1A and 1Bguidelines.