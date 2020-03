LUBBOCK, Texas -- The City of Lubbock on Sunday night announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. That brought the total to 51. The city on Saturday announced on death due to COVID-19.

Also on Sunday night, Mayor Dan Pope announced a Stay Home order. With a few exceptions, people are instructed to not go out. People within one household can still go to public parks. People can still go out for critical needs. Essential businesses can remain open.