City of Lubbock announces 13 new cases of COVID-19, new possible exposure sites

This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 13 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 16 additional cases listed as recovered, as of 4:00 p.m. on April 24, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 494: 288 active, 166 listed as recovered and 40 deaths. All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

Through its investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has identified Walgreens at 3404 Indiana Avenue and Family Dollar at 106 North University Avenue as possible community exposure sites. Exposure dates and times are as follows:

Family Dollar

106 North University Ave, Lubbock 4/6 12 pm to 6 pm

4/7 9 am to 5 pm

4/8 2 pm to 8 pm

4/10 2 pm to 6 pm

4/13 9 am to 3 pm

Walgreens Pharmacy

3404 Indiana Ave, Lubbock

4/20 8 am to 5 pm

4/21 8 am to 5 pm

The stores are cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have been on site to verify that Level 3 cleanings were performed. The Health Department says the possible community exposure risk at the Walgreens location is low, and medium at the Family Dollar location.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.