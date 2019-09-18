City of Lubbock announces addiction and recovery symposium

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday morning, the City of Lubbock, in collaboration with the Health Department, announced the inaugural “Source to Solution” Addiction and Recovery Symposium to be held November 8th.

Led by Lubbock City Councilmember Randy Christian, the symposium is dedicated to address substance abuse and its effect on local communities.

“People may feel a little uncomfortable about seeking help,” Christian said. “We want to let those people know that help is here.”

The symposium will host speakers, breakout sessions, and the ability to earn continuing education credit. Officials want the event to be one that everyone can benefit from.

“It’s gonna be an open conversation, you’re not gonna be forced to speak,” said Katherine Well, director of the Lubbock Health Department.

Christian, whose son is a former addict, said he has high hopes for the potential impact the symposium can have.

“If just one person comes to that symposium and says I need help, we will count the day as a success,” Christian said.

The symposium will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and is free to the public.