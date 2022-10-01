LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city.

The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023.

According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.

“We asks our residents and businesses to continue to be efficient with their outdoor water use. Protect your irrigation system from freeze damage by turning off your irrigation system when the temperature is below 35°F. Also, keep our roads safe by ensuring you irrigate without runoff. Runoff can freeze onto streets and sidewalks creating safety hazards,” said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

Here is a rundown of the new irrigation restrictions and guidelines for the fall and winter months provided by the City of Lubbock:



Irrigation Time of Day

On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is only allowed when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Other Year-Round Restrictions

Irrigate landscape only during your two assigned days per week

Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address: Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday and Saturday

Irrigate landscape without runoff

Do not irrigate during precipitation events

Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

Winter Irrigation Tips