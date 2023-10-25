LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced on Tuesday the appointment of Elizabeth Lara as the new Director of Human Resources.

Lara has more than 15 years experience in Human Resources and management in both public and private sectors, according to a press release.

Lara started her career as an HR Generalist in Colorado and has held several positions since. She served as Associate Director of Classification and Compensation and Human Resources Director at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Lara begins her role on October 30.