City of Lubbock announces operational updates after facilities flooding, damage in Friday’s storms

Due to flooding and damage from Friday’s significant rainfall, the City of Lubbock is announcing several operational changes starting Monday, March 15.

The elevators in Citizens Tower are currently unavailable. Until further notice, only 1st floor Tower departments will be open to citizens. This includes Vital Statistics, Development Services and the lobby. The City will release an update once elevator service is restored. Staff will be available via phone and email to assist citizens.

The City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service lobby, located at 1401 Avenue K, is temporarily relocated to the lobby of Citizens Tower while necessary repairs are made. Customers can speak with customer service representatives or make an in-person payment from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the self-serve payment kiosks located in the Citizens Tower lobby.

The City of Lubbock Utilities call center staff will be unable to take calls on Monday, March 15; however, customers can still gain access to their account and perform normal service functions through the automated phone system at 775-2509.

Customers are encouraged to visit CityofLubbockUtilities.com to request stop/start of service and perform various account functions.

As a reminder, no disconnections of service are being performed this month and no late fees are being assessed to customer’s bills.

Additional ways to pay City of Lubbock Utilities bill:

Automated Phone System: 806-775-2509

Online: CityofLubbockUtilities.com

By Mail:

City of Lubbock Utilities

P.O. Box 10541

Lubbock, TX 79408-3541

Western Union Payment Centers

Drop Box on South Side of The City of Lubbock Utilities building

Groves Library, located at 5520 19th Street, will also be closed to the public until further notice.

