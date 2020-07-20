City of Lubbock announces rain harvesting development program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Water Department:

The City of Lubbock Water Utilities Education Team is pleased to announce a program that will supply free rain harvesting barrels to the Lubbock community. This program, in partnership with and funded by the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District, is an opportunity to educate citizens about how rain harvesting can contribute to water conservation in our city.

Through this rain harvesting program, the Education Team will award 20 rain harvesting barrels to homeowners, and ten rain harvesting systems to local nonprofit organizations.

“We are participating in this program because it provides interested customers with another water conservation tool in their toolbox,” said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities. “In addition, the program will raise awareness of how rain harvesting systems work.”

Homeowners and nonprofits, located within the City of Lubbock, interested in this program are encouraged to visit mylubbock.us/freebarrel to learn more. Pre-qualifying applications will be accepted until all barrels are awarded.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)