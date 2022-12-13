LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza.

According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.

Garza was then appointed as the 16th City Secretary by the Lubbock City Council in February 2001.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the City organization, the City Councils, and especially, the citizens of Lubbock,” said Garza in the press release.

Also on Tuesday, Garza was recognized for her years of service by the City of Lubbock.

“The City Council and I are very appreciative of the loyalty, leadership and vision Becky has given the City and its citizens. She has been an integral part of all important Council business, its meetings and City elections since the turn of the century,” said Mayor Tray Payne in the press release. “Her contributions to the City are immeasurable, and will benefit the organization for years to come. We thank her for her work ethic and service; and wish her the best in her next chapter.”

Garza’s retirement will be effective on February 28, 2023.