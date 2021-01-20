City of Lubbock announces scheduling details for second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

Appointments for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine are now available through the Public Health Department. Individuals should receive their second dose 28 days after their first dose. For the vaccine to be effective, everyone who received the first dose needs to get a second dose.



Individuals arriving for their second dose are asked to bring their vaccine card with them to the clinic. Those who forget their cards will have to stand in an additional line for staff to look up their information in the computer system. The second dose clinics will also be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center; however, there will be a separate check-in table with different paperwork to complete. Individuals will still be required to wait 15 minutes for observation following their second vaccination.

The Public Health Department is currently taking appointments for those who received their first dose on or before December 31, 2020. Appointments can be made for the following dates by contacting the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933:

Tuesday, January 26, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 27, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 28, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Public Health Department will also provide a walk-in clinic on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., for:

First responders who received their first dose on or before December 31, 2020

Health care workers who received their first dose on or before December 31, 2020

LISD 1B employees who received their first dose on January 4, 2021

Beginning Wednesday, January 27, 2021, individuals who received their first dose after December 31, 2020, will be able to make an appointment for their second dose up to two weeks prior to the due date by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2 or by calling the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.



You do not need to use the same scheduling method you used for the first dose. Individuals are encouraged to register online in order to reduce the call volume and wait time for those scheduling by phone. Those who scheduled their first dose online will receive a reminder email with an appointment link.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)