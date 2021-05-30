City of Lubbock announces SPFB Summer Food Service Program to beginning June 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department’s South Plains Food Bank Summer Food Service Program will begin Tuesday, June 1, 2021. 

The free curbside, grab-and-go, hot meals are available for children 18 years of age and younger. Children must be present at the time of service. 

The meals will be available Monday – Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., from June 1 until August 13 at the following locations:

  • Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue
  • Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Drive
  • Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street
  • Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th Street 

