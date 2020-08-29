City of Lubbock appoints Deputy Director of Emergency Management

Justin Musgraves (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Musgraves to the position of Deputy Director of Emergency Management.

He has been with Lubbock Fire Rescue for six years and previously the Texas Forest Service for five years.

Musgraves is actively involved with the South Plains Incident Management Team, as well as the Lone Star State Incident Management Team.

He brings to the position a vast amount of experience gained in Lubbock and throughout Texas, with disasters such as: COVID-19, Winter Storm Goliath, the Possum Kingdom fire, Granbury Tornado, Hurricane Harvey, and major planned events such as: Formula 1, Mayor’s Marathon, IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon and numerous full-scale exercises.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)