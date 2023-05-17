LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced on Tuesday it has launched a survey for the public’s input for the future of the Broadway corridor.

The press release also said there would be a meeting Thursday, May 25 at Citizens Tower at 5:30 p.m.

The City wanted to know the public’s input in compliance with a 2020 city ordinance. All public input taken from survey or the city council meeting would be taken into consideration, according to the release.

If you would like to give your input click here.