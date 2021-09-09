City of Lubbock asks for input on new park and recreation plans

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation Department asked for citizen input on changes to the existing 83 parks within the city.

Kalee Robinson, a parks program coordinator for the City of Lubbock, said it’s all part of the 10-year Open Space Master Plan to help improve parks for current and future residents.

Robinson said the city hired 11 half associates to assess the needs of all the parks within the city. She said part of the process is also to incorporate citizen input, so the city has created five surveys for citizens to complete.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE SURVEYS

“We want to encompass everybody, every part of town,” said Robinson. “We want everybody to offer their input so that they feel like their quality of life is being enhanced.”