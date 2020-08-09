City of Lubbock: August is Water Quality Awareness Month

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Water Department:

August is Water Quality Awareness Month.

The City of Lubbock’s 2019 Water Quality Report is available to the public, and the Water Department encourages the public to read it.

A water quality report – sometimes referred to as a consumer confidence report– is produced annually and provides water customers with important information about the quality of their drinking water. 

The report is available at mylubbock.us/waterqualityreport or a hard copy of the report can be requested by calling 806-775-2586.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Water Department)

