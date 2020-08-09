(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

August is Water Quality Awareness Month.

The City of Lubbock’s 2019 Water Quality Report is available to the public, and the Water Department encourages the public to read it.

A water quality report – sometimes referred to as a consumer confidence report– is produced annually and provides water customers with important information about the quality of their drinking water.

The report is available at mylubbock.us/waterqualityreport or a hard copy of the report can be requested by calling 806-775-2586.

