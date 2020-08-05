City of Lubbock awarded more than $9M to improve transit during virus outbreak

(The following is a new release from the office of Senator John Cornyn)

WASHINGTON – The City of Lubbock was awarded a federal grant of $9,604,633 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). You can read more about these grants here.

“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in Lubbock.”

The grant will support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency. Expenses include a farebox system upgrade to a touchless payment option, driver barriers, employee salaries, benefits, fuel, cleaning and disinfecting supplies, personal protective equipment, and other materials and supplies.

