(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock began its construction on the Pedestrian Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

The project was worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, and between Canyon Lakes Drive

The area will be closed for approximately five weeks for construction.

Pedestrians were highly advised to avoid the area to allow constructors to perform duties.