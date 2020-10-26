City of Lubbock blocks roads due to icy conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said Monday morning that numerous road were blocked due to dangerous icy conditions.

The city said:

Freezing rain this morning has prompted emergency road closures. Roads are slick, especially on overpasses. Please use extra caution and allow extra time for morning commute. For a map of roadways that are currently closed, visit mylubbock.us/emergencycommunications.

Prior to 7:00 a.m., Lubbock Police reported 25 crashes. There have been more since then. This is a developing story. Please check back.

