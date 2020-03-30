City of Lubbock calls for stay at home order

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced a stay at home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Sunday night.

The order means that residents should not leave their homes except for essential matters. Essential matters include going to the grocery store, seeing a health care provider, taking care of people or pets and picking up food from a restaurant.

The order prohibits public or private gatherings of any size outside of one household.

People who are sick or experience symptoms are required to stay home other than for necessary or emergency medical care.

The city’s parks will remain open.

It will go into effect at midnight Sunday and remain in effect until April 3.