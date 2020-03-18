City of Lubbock changes hours, closes certain facilities to the public

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by the City of Lubbock. From Wednesday, March 18, 2020 until Friday, March 20, 2020, City of Lubbock facilities will change operating hours to 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020, Lubbock City Hall, Lubbock Business Center (City of Lubbock Utilities), Libraries, Museums, Garden and Arts Center and the Civic Center will be closed to the public. City of Lubbock employees will continue to report to work and be available to assist through telephone, email and our website at www.mylubbock.us. Libraries will continue to offer curbside pickup during normal operating hours for materials requested online. Building permits and development related applications may be submitted online via the Citizen Self Service (CSS) portal by visiting https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/building-safety/citizen-self-service. The 311 Call Center will remain open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in order to assist with City service requests.

There are a few exceptions to the temporary closures. Residents who must request records in-person from the Vital Statistics Department may do so through one, shielded station at City Hall. This station is immediately inside the City Hall doors. Residents who require in-person assistance from City of Lubbock Utilities will have access to shielded stations inside the lobby at the Lubbock Business Center. The Municipal Court will provide limited access to a shielded station inside the Court for anyone needing to resolve a citation. All of these services are also available through email, mail, telephone and electronic portals. We encourage everyone to use these alternative methods if possible.

The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, West Texas Regional Landfill, Lubbock Animal Shelter and Citibus Downtown Transfer Plaza will remain open and operating as normal.

City staff is committed to supporting our community’s efforts to conduct business with the City. Please do so through email, telephone and electronic portals when possible. Our core services will continue throughout this event.

Additional information regarding other City facilities will be provided over the next two days.

(This is a press release from the City of Lubbock)