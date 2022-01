LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced Sunday that it will change the hours at the COVID-19 “mini hub” at 2721 50th Street due to winter weather.

The new hours will be 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The clinic will not be open if the temperature is 32°F or below, the city said.

The city also said that the lab will not retest anyone who tested positive for the virus in the previous 60 days.

The new policies begin January 10.