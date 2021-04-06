City of Lubbock Charter Review Committee hosting public hearing on April 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from City of Lubbock:

The Charter Review Committee will host a public hearing on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Tower in City Council Chambers. During the public hearing Lubbock citizens will have the opportunity to address the committee regarding potential amendments to the Lubbock City Charter. All citizens are welcome to attend and comment either in person as noted above or virtually through the Zoom link below.

Anyone wishing to speak at a posted public hearing may do so in person or via Zoom. If using Zoom, utilize the ‘raise hand’ feature. If calling in on Zoom, press *9 to ‘raise hand’ and you will be placed in the queue. The Zoom Information is below.

If any citizen is unable to connect via telephone, access the Zoom link, or appear in person, comments pertaining to the Charter Review can be emailed to citizencomments@mylubbock.us. All received emails will not be read into the record, but will be distributed to the Committee. Please submit all written comments by 2:00 p.m. on April 15, 2021.

Internet/Video Link: https://zoom.us/j/94285401998

Teleconference Phone #s: +1-346-248-7799; +1-253-215-8782; +1-669-900-9128; +1-312-626-6799; +1-646-558-8656; +1-301-715-8592; 877-853-5257 (Toll Free); 888-475-4499 (Toll Free); 833-548-0276 (Toll Free); 833-548-0282 (Toll Free) Enter ID: 942 8540 1998 Passcode: 685950



