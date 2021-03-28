City of Lubbock Charter Review Committee hosting public hearing on March 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Charter Review Committee will host a public hearing on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Tower in City Council Chambers. During the public hearing Lubbock citizens will have the opportunity to address the committee regarding potential amendments to the Lubbock City Charter. All citizens are welcome to attend and comment either in person as noted above or virtually through the Zoom link below.

Any one wishing to speak at a posted public hearing may do in person or via Zoom. If using Zoom, utilize the ‘raise hand’ feature. If calling in on Zoom, press *9 to ‘raise hand’ and you will be placed in the queue. The Zoom Information is below.

Internet/Video Link: https://zoom.us/j/91585591540

Teleconference Phone #s: +1-346-248-7799; +1-253-215-8782; +1-669-900-9128; +1-312-626-6799; +1 646-558-8656; +1-301-715-8592; 877-853-5257 (Toll Free); 888-475-4499 (Toll Free); 833-548-0276 (Toll Free); 833-548-0282 (Toll Free) Enter ID: 915 8559 1540 Passcode: 714130



(News release from the City of Lubbock)