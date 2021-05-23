City of Lubbock Charter Review Committee to provide opportunity for citizen comments

The Charter Review Committee will provide an opportunity for citizen comments on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in City Council Chambers, at Citizens Tower. Any citizen wishing to appear in person before the meeting of the Charter Review Committee, shall complete the sign-up form provided at the meeting, no later than 1:00 p.m. If a citizen is attending the meeting by video or teleconference, they may submit a citizen comment by email at citizencomments@mylubbock.us, no later than 9:00 a.m., on May 24, 2021.

Submitted comments must include name and address. Each comment will be read aloud for a period of time not to exceed three minutes. Citizen Comments is an opportunity for citizens to make comments and express a position on agenda items. Any comment received that is in the nature of asking a question will be referred to an appropriate member of the City staff for a response.

