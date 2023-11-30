LUBBOCK, Texas – Back in August, the City of Lubbock paid over $6 million for about 70 acres of land that will be home to the new Solid Waste Transfer Station. The site is just north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway between Alcove and Upland Avenues. It’s part of an $18.3 million project paid for by bonds and is supposed to make the city’s job of picking up trash a little easier.

Back in September, some southwest Lubbock residents voiced concern about living near the facility during an informational meeting.

“It’s putting Lubbock’s trash and all their problems down into Wolfforth,” said one southwest Lubbock resident in September.

“Our trash isn’t going to get picked up any better with or without this facility,” said another southwest Lubbock resident in September.

The City of Lubbock director of solid waste, Brenda Haney, believed there may’ve been a bit of a misunderstanding.

“The closest residents are going to be at least half a mile from the facility to start with,” Haney said. “We bought a lot more land than we actually needed for the transfer station, and the good news for all the residents is that just means there’s a lot more land around the building which keeps us a little further from their actual homes.”

Haney said this will be a transfer facility, not a landfill.

“They’ll back in inside the building, they’ll unload the waste, and then that waste is pushed into an open pit,” Haney said. “There’s a larger truck underneath that pit, and we’ll tamp the waste down in there to get it in there nice and tight. Once that truck is loaded to the legal limit, then it takes off and makes that long haul to the landfill.”

Haney explained everything will be done inside a closed building.

“There won’t be trash outside, there won’t be blowing debris and you’re not going to smell it,” Haney said.

The City of Lubbock currently runs around 50 residential trash trucks every day with each driver having to make three to four trips outside of their typical routes to the landfill near Abernathy.

“We could almost spend an entire day just driving back and forth to the landfill, not out on our collection routes actually picking up trash,” Haney said.

With this transfer station, Haney said they plan to have seven larger trucks dedicated to making the 30-minute trek to the landfill, so the others can spend less time traveling and more time collecting.

“The overall operation will just get that much more efficient,” Haney said.

Haney said they plan to submit permit documentation to state officials at the start of the new year. She said the approval process can take up to a year. She said she’s hopeful the facility will be up and running within the next three years.

For more information, visit the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management department’s website.