LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. Certain City facilities and operations will also have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, May 31.

Residential Trash Collection

Solid waste collection for Monday and Tuesday, May 30 – 31, will be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday, May 31 – June 1.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

Both landfills will be closed on Monday, May 30, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 31.

Attended drop-off station will be closed on Monday, May 30, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 31.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.

Community Centers

All community centers will be closed and the adult meal program will not be offered on Monday, May 30.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, May 30.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)