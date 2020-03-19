City of Lubbock closes city hall to the public starting March 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

As the unprecedented COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation continues to evolve, the City’s primary focus continues to be on the health and safety of our employees, customers and community. While the need for social distancing is of great importance, we remain committed to supporting the general health and safety needs of the community. Beginning Monday, 23, 2020, City Hall will be closed to the public. Below is information for departments that citizens interact with daily and how they can continue conducting their business with the City.

Code Enforcement and Environmental Health

All general inquiries will be handled by phone, e-mail or computer via Skype, Zoom or Go-To Meeting.

Food establishment permits and renewals issued by Environmental Health and miscellaneous permits issued through Code Enforcement will be transacted by phone, computer and/or U.S. mail.

With few exceptions, field inspections, including food establishments, environmental and code inspections will continue as normal though staff are advised to minimize contact with others and maintain appropriate distances.

Proactive code enforcement/neighborhood integrity programs will continue with limited public contact.

The 26th Annual Pool School and the Certified Food Manager Course, both originally scheduled in April, have both been canceled.

The situation is fluid. Inspection protocols may be curtailed and reduced to a complaint-only basis should the situation worsen and an increase in social distancing be warranted.

Information on these temporary protocols will be posted on department websites as they become available, and as follows:

Environmental Health Department URL: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/environmental-health Phone: (806) 775-2928 E-Mail: environmentalhealth@mylubbock.us Code Enforcement Department: URL: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/code-enforcement Phone: (806) 775-2189 E-Mail: codeenforcement@mylubbock.us

Please watch often for updated information.

We are committed to providing superior service during this temporary change in business operations. On behalf of the Development Services Division, thank you for your commitment to our community and for your support during this trying time.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Jesica McEachern, Assistant City Manager, jmceachern@mylubbock.us or 806.775.2015, or Steve O’Neal, Director of Development Services, soneal@mylubbock.us 806.775.2080.

