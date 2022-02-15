LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock announced Tuesday morning that the Mini Hub vaccination clinic and the COVID pop-testing site are closing up shop.

Director of Public Health Katherine Wells said the decision came after monitoring the numbers over the past several weeks.

“When we initially started the hub, we were seeing five 600 people a day, it’s set up for that large volume,” Wells said. “Now there’s 100 people utilizing it a day. That’s a number that we can manage here at the health department through appointments.”

Wells also said that concern for access and demand for the vaccines are nowhere near where they were during the initial roll out. With vaccinations easily available to the general public, there is no longer a public need for the clinic.

“We’ve seen a decrease in the number of people coming to get vaccines, plus we have tons of providers in the community that can also give vaccines,” Wells said. “We’ll be moving our vaccine efforts back into the health department starting February 28.”

Wells said that they’re keeping a close eye on cases as well as updates or changes from the CDC, so that if the need to provide a clinic arises, the city is well-prepared to handle it.

“COVID has definitely taught our department to be flexible and constantly reevaluate what we’re doing to figure out what the best way to help our community move forward,” Wells said. “If we see a change in vaccine or additional recommendations, there’s nothing that prevents us from setting up another vaccine hub if needed, however, with the amount of individuals that are seeking vaccine right now, it’s a much better use of city resources to pare that down and have that operated out of the Health Department.”

Wells also said that the same goes for the COVID testing site. They’ve seen a big drop in the number of people coming out to get tested.

“Yesterday, we only tested eight individuals at the hub — unlike right before Christmas and New Year’s, I think we were testing 400 or 500 people a day,” Wells said. “So, with that availability and seeing more stock of rapid tests in, in the stores, we often miss some of our community partners who are getting free tests shipped to them soon. So we don’t have that need for regular testing.”

The Mini Hub will be open on the following days:

Wednesday, February 16, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Friday, February 18, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

For more information contact the Public Health Department, located at 806 18th Street, or Call 806-775-2933 to schedule an appointment.